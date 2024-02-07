Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: The serene beauty of Kashmir underwent a magical transformation with the much-anticipated snowfall gracing the valley, bringing an end to an extended period of dry weather. While the picturesque scenes delighted residents and tourists alike, the snowfall had its repercussions, leading to the temporary closure of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. Accumulating snow and slippery conditions at Zojila Pass and the Sonamarg health resort prompted authorities to shut down the highway temporarily.

In response to the challenging conditions, the Sub Divisional Magistrate in Kangan issued an advisory, restricting access to only vehicles equipped with anti-skid chains and possessing 4x4 capabilities on specific routes during the closure. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of travelers navigating the affected areas.

“Given the slippery road condition due to snowfall and frost on road surface, it is hereby ordered that only vehicles fitted with anti-skid chains and 4x4 vehicles will be allowed to travel from Gagangeer to Sonamarg and back,” read an advisory issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan. “The order will have immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders,” it further added.

Gulmarg's Ski Resort Gets a Brush of Snow

The renowned ski resort of Gulmarg experienced a light dusting of snow, though not substantial enough for avid skiing enthusiasts. Despite the modest accumulation, the event brought an air of celebration, drawing in hundreds of tourists and locals, infusing a renewed spirit into the Valley.

The fresh snowfall not only delighted the visiting tourists but also brought smiles to the faces of those involved in the tourism industry, including hoteliers, sledge ride operators, and various traders. The picturesque scene created by the gentle snowfall added a magical touch to Gulmarg, contributing to the overall festive atmosphere in the region.

As the chilly weather blankets the region with snowfall, hot tea emerges as the popular beverage of choice among tourists. Sunil Verma, a visitor, expressed delight, stating, "Our tea stall near the snow-covered landscapes has become our favorite spot." Ghulam Jeelani, an employee at an upmarket hotel, expressed hope for more snowfall in the coming days, anticipating an early start to the skiing season and increased tourist footfall.

First Snowfall Attracts Tourists

The much-anticipated winter season in Kashmir has kickstarted on a positive note, as the valley witnesses its inaugural snowfall, creating a buzz among local shopkeepers. From daily use items to exquisite Kashmiri handicrafts, the markets are brimming with offerings, and the shopkeepers are hopeful for a bustling season.

Abdul Rehman Wani, a local shopkeeper, expressed optimism, stating, "With the season's inaugural snowfall, tourists have begun to arrive. As the news spreads, we anticipate an influx of even more visitors."

The snow-covered landscapes not only draw tourists but also add excitement to adventure activities like sled rides. Furqan Malik, a sledge ride operator, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "The snowfall is a game-changer for sled rides. Families and adventure-seekers are flocking to enjoy the snowy slopes, creating a lively atmosphere around our sled ride operations."

The Meteorological Department in the region predicted further snowfall, enhancing the winter charm. Between January 30 and 31, numerous areas in Jammu & Kashmir may experience light to moderate rain and snow, with the likelihood of heavy snowfall in select higher reaches across seven districts.

As the winter spectacle continues, generally cloudy conditions with light rain and snow are expected in many places during the late afternoon and evening from February 1 to 2. Looking ahead to February 3-4, there is a chance of light to moderate precipitation in various J&K locations.

Meteorological officials also indicated intermittent light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning in the plains of Jammu division. Additionally, there may be light snowfall in higher reaches and moderate snowfall in isolated higher reaches from the night of January 28 to January 31. The promising weather forecast aligns with the anticipation of both locals and tourists, creating an exciting atmosphere in the picturesque valley.

