Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Woman From Thane Jumps Off Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 'Suicide Note' Found At Her Residence

A woman doctor from Thane district in Maharashtra is feared to have died after allegedly jumping into the Arabian sea from Atal Setu.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India

Woman From Thane Jumps Off Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 'Suicide Note' Found At Her Residence | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Thane: A woman doctor from Thane district in Maharashtra is feared to have died after allegedly jumping into the Arabian sea from Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge that connects south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday, but the body of the 38-year-old victim hailing from Bhiwandi in Thane district is yet to be traced, senior inspector Rajendra Kote of the Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva police station said.

Atal Setu, officially known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu and also referred to as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), was inaugurated in January this year.

"The woman was travelling in a taxi on March 18 afternoon. When the taxi reached the Atal Setu, she asked the driver to stop the vehicle there. She then stepped out of and jumped off the bridge. The taxi driver immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and launched an operation to trace her, However, she has not been found so far," he said.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the personnel of the Bhoiwada police station in Bhiwandi division registered a missing person's report based on her father's complaint. They later recovered a suicide note from her residence, which stated that she had been extremely depressed since the last eight years and decided to end life by jumping from the Atal Setu, he said.

The note also said that nobody should be held responsible for her death, not even the taxi driver who ferried her to the spot, the police official said.

The Nhava Sheva police in Navi Mumbai along with their counterparts from Bhiwandi and other agencies are carrying out an operation to trace the woman, he added. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Whatsapp logo