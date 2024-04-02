×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:23 IST

In a tragic incident, Lalzawmi Frankcom, a woman born to an Australian father and a Mizo mother, lost her life in an alleged Israeli airstrike while delivering food and aid in Gaza, sources said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman of Indian Descent Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aizawl: In a tragic incident, Lalzawmi Frankcom, a woman born to an Australian father and a Mizoram mother, lost her life in an alleged Israeli airstrike while delivering food and aid in Gaza, sources said on Tuesday. The 43-year-old senior manager at World Central Kitchen (WCK) was on a mission to provide relief to the people of northern Gaza when the convoy she was traveling in came under fire, they said.

Her death prompted condemnation from Australian Prime Minister, who described it as 'completely unacceptable', highlighting the loss of an exceptional individual dedicated to humanitarian causes.

Shattered by the news, Lalzawmi's family in Mizoram recalled her commitment to helping others around the world.

One of Lalzawmi's cousin said, "We are heartbroken because we were so proud of her and the remarkable work she was doing worldwide. The last time she visited Mizoram, she expressed her deep passion for helping others and traveling around the world." In her final message to the family's WhatsApp group, Lalzawmi had allegedly expressed her apprehensions about the perilous journey ahead en route to provide relief aid.

An apparent Israeli airstrike killed six international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen and their Palestinian driver, the charity said, in a potentially major setback to efforts to deliver aid by sea to Gaza, where Israel's offensive against Hamas has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

The food charity, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, said it was immediately suspending operations in the region.

The source of fire late Monday could not be independently confirmed. The Israeli military expressed "sincere sorrow" over the deaths while stopping short of accepting responsibility. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:23 IST

