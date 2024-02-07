Wrestler Sakshi Malik Speaks Up About Brij Bhushan Singh Again, Doesn't Want Any Power For Him | Image: PTI

Olympian Sakshi Malik, who had recently announced her retirement from wrestling in the wake of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) scandal, has spoken about the former chief of the wrestling body Brij Bhushan Singh again.

Malik and several other female wrestlers had accused Singh of sexual harassment while he was the federation’s chief.

What has Sakshi Malik said about Brij Bhushan Singh now?

Sakshi Malik has hurled fresh allegations at Brij Bhushan Singh, saying that Singh and his associates are still interfering in the government’s attempt to bring the wrestlers to justice.

“I am a wrestler too, and I don't want any wrestler to suffer any loss. Even after suspension, Brij Bhushan and his associates are still interrupting the government and not letting the Sports Ministry do their work properly,” she said.

“I just want to appeal that he (Brij Bhushan) or any of his associates doesn't get any power in the federation (WFI),” she told PTI.

Sakshi Malik, who writes her name as Sakshee Malikkh, also said that she hoped young wrestlers get the opportunity to play in the national championship.

In December 2023, Sakshi Malik quit wrestling when Brij Bhushan’s aide Sanjay Singh was elected to the WFI body as its new chief. The government has since suspended Sanjay Singh from WFI and formed an ad-hoc committee to manage the federation.

Sanjay Singh reacts to his suspension

Sanjay Singh reacted by saying that he neither recognises the suspension by the government nor the ad-hoc panel managing wrestling in India. He said the suspended panel will go ahead and organise the national championship without the government’s permission.