New Delhi: In a significant programme organized by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled the handwoven clothes by the trust for Ram Lalla, days before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir will take place in the holy city of Ayodhya. Speaking on the historic significance of the moment, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of public faith, and belief in undertaking the reconstruction work after 500 years.

During his address, Yogi highlighted the enduring nature of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which – for about five centuries – had not been suppressed. Commending the relentless efforts of sages, saints, and devotees who had tirelessly fought for the cause, Yogi underscored the struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi, mentioning that it “had become one of the biggest movements in the world” in modern times.

The Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the unifying power of the name 'Ram,' stating that people survive and thrive by invoking it. He acknowledged the widespread influence of Ram Katha, stressing that devotees actively seek opportunities to engage in discussions about Lord Ram. CM Yogi also lauded the vibrant tradition of Ram Leela, highlighting how cities and villages across the country partake celebrations that are symbolic to Lord Ram's homecoming.

In an announcement that adds a modern touch to the historic event, CM Yogi declared plans for a helicopter service after the consecration. Sharing updates on the improved infrastructure, including better road and railway services to reach Ayodhya, he also revealed plans for a cruise service, symbolizing a holistic approach to the tourism development in the region.

In a heartening declaration, CM Yogi assured the end of curfews in order to ensure a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere. He concluded his address stating that “people would receive sweets instead of bullets [as a symbolic shift towards harmony and prosperity in the region]".

The event of unveiling of heritage handwoven clothes comes as a poignant symbol of cultural revival, aligning with the spirit of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi movement.