English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

UP CM Yogi Unveils Heritage Handwoven Clothes for Ram Lalla Ahead of Consecration Event in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the handwoven clothes by the trust for Ram Lalla, days before the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kriti Dhingra
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the handwoven clothes by the trust for Ram Lalla, days before the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the handwoven clothes by the trust for Ram Lalla, days before the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant programme organized by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled the handwoven clothes by the trust for Ram Lalla, days before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir will take place in the holy city of Ayodhya. Speaking on the historic significance of the moment, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of public faith, and belief in undertaking the reconstruction work after 500 years.

During his address, Yogi highlighted the enduring nature of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which –  for about five centuries –  had not been suppressed. Commending the relentless efforts of sages, saints, and devotees who had tirelessly fought for the cause, Yogi underscored the struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi, mentioning that it “had become one of the biggest movements in the world” in modern times.

Advertisement

 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the handwoven clothes by the trust for Ram Lalla, days before the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

 

The Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the unifying power of the name 'Ram,' stating that people survive and thrive by invoking it. He acknowledged the widespread influence of Ram Katha, stressing that devotees actively seek opportunities to engage in discussions about Lord Ram. CM Yogi also lauded the vibrant tradition of Ram Leela, highlighting how cities and villages across the country partake celebrations that are symbolic to Lord Ram's homecoming.

 

 Speaking on the historic significance of the moment, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of public faith, and belief in undertaking the reconstruction work after 500 years.

 

In an announcement that adds a modern touch to the historic event, CM Yogi declared plans for a helicopter service after the consecration. Sharing updates on the improved infrastructure, including better road and railway services to reach Ayodhya, he also revealed plans for a cruise service, symbolizing a holistic approach to the tourism development in the region.

Advertisement

 

 

CM Yogi acknowledged the widespread influence of Ram Katha, stressing that devotees actively seek opportunities to engage in discussions about Lord Ram. 

 

In a heartening declaration, CM Yogi assured the end of curfews in order to ensure a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere. He concluded his address stating that “people would receive sweets instead of bullets [as a symbolic shift towards harmony and prosperity in the region]".

Advertisement

 

CM Yogi also lauded the vibrant tradition of Ram Leela, highlighting how cities and villages across the country partake celebrations that are symbolic to Lord Ram's homecoming.

 

The event of unveiling of heritage handwoven clothes comes as a poignant symbol of cultural revival, aligning with the spirit of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World22 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement