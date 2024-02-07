Youngest karsevak Lokendra Singh was just 9, when he went to Ayodhya to join the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement in December 1992 | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Ayodhya: With only four days left for the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, the youngest karsevak during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement shared his memories exclusively to Republic TV. Lokendra Singh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Uniara, was just 9 when the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement erupted in Ayodhya in December 1992. He recounted the time, when he along with his father had joined the movement in 1992.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Lokendra Singh, also known as, Lokesh stated that he was just 9, when he along with his father Balbhadra Singh Naruka had reached Ayodhya in Kar Seva on December 6, 1992.

Advertisement

Lokendra reached Ayodhya on December 2, 1992 along with his father

Recalling his childhood days at Sangh, he said that he used to go to the Sangh office on a regular basis. He used to read Sangh’s newspaper and therefore was very much aware of the Ram Mandir Movement. After reading news related to the movement, a feeling to join the movement arose in his heart.

Advertisement

Lokendra highlighted that he used to listen to cassettes of speeches of prominent leaders of ‘Ram Mandir Andolan’ including that of Ashok Singhal, Sadhvi Ritambhara, and Acharya Dharmendra Maharaj. He added that it was during the time, when a religious meeting of Acharya Dharmendra Maharaj was held at Uniara and he got to hear him during the meeting. Ever since, then the atmosphere of the Ram Mandir movement impacted his mind.

Lokesh said that it was when his father Balbhadra Singh Naruka along with his friends Babulal Jain and Ghanshyam Sharma were getting ready to head to Ayodhya. He too insisted and joined them to go to Ayodhya.

Advertisement

All the karsevaks and a huge crowd of the people had gathered in the temple of Charbhuja ji before heading for Ayodhya, he stated, adding that his memories are still alive, when he went to seek his mother’s blessings before leaving for Ayodhya and the way she happily agreed to permit him for the same.

Lokesh, however, asserted that his father was not willing to take him along citing the threatening situation prevailing in Ayodhya during the movement. His father warned him several times, but later agreed to take him to Ayodhya seeing his determination.

Advertisement

Lokesh recounted saying that as he reached Ayodhya on December 2, he was the youngest Karsevak in that group.

