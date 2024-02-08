YouTube India Head Under Fire as NCPCR Demands Swift Action For Indecent Videos

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the Head of Government Affairs and Policy at YouTube India, over the emergence of "challenge videos" depicting indecent acts between mothers and sons on the platform.

The summons served by the NCPCR stated that there is an alarming trend on YouTube where challenges such as the "Lip Lock challenge," "Mother & Son challenge," and “Bear hug challenge” are being portrayed including challenges like the "hug challenge," which potentially depict indecent acts involving mothers and sons. These videos pose a significant threat to the well-being and safety of children, particularly as they attract viewers, including minors.

Under Section 14 of the CPCR Act 2005, the commission has the authority to summon individuals, examine them under oath, and compel the production of documents. NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanungo asserted that these YouTube videos violate the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Addressing the issue, NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo spoke to Republic and said, "The videos on You tube violate the POCSO act and therefore Youtube India Govts Affair policy head has been summoned to appear on January 15 at 4pm. The concerned official should come with logbooks and sheets and documents of earlier videos because it has come to our notice that more than 200 such videos showcasing indecent acts between mothers and sons are being put on the video platform.

Kanoongo highlighted the gravity of the violation and further informed Republic,"The violation is of grave category and the officials could be jailed too, for violating POCSO act as the children shown in video are minors. We have received an information that YouTube now has started deleting these videos from their platform after receiving our notice and online too, they are receiving lot of flack."

Acknowledging YouTube's removal of some videos following the notice, he emphasized the absence of sufficient guidelines on social media platforms to filter inappropriate content."The concern at hand revolves around the absence of clear guidelines on social media platforms, particularly regarding the filtration of indecent videos. These platforms operate as free spaces where any video can be uploaded without stringent controls. As a commission for child rights, it is our responsibility to ensure the sanctity of our society, and we believe that implementing robust guidelines and policies is crucial. We have been inundated with over 500 complaints from parents across the country concerning such videos. It is disconcerting that anyone can access these video platforms and view content without age restrictions."

He further said that "We urge social media platforms, particularly YouTube, to take immediate and concrete steps to address these issues. The absence of age filters and the prevalence of challenges involving minors on YouTube is alarming. If tangible measures are not implemented promptly, we are prepared to take stringent action against the Policy Head of YouTube. It is imperative that these platforms prioritize the safety and well-being of minors, and we call for their active collaboration to create a secure online environment for all users."

Mira Chatt has been summoned to appear before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) at 4 pm on Monday. Chatt is required to provide a comprehensive list of challenges currently active on YouTube and a corresponding list of channels that are running these challenges involving minors. The commission seeks this information to address concerns related to the safety and well-being of children on the platform.The official from YouTube India's Government Affairs and Policy division has been directed to appear with logbooks, sheets, and documents related to earlier videos.

