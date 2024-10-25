Published 07:44 IST, October 25th 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Arrives in Delhi For 2-Day State Visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Delhi for a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Delhi for a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations | Image: ANI
