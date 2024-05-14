A damaged petrol pump after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on it due to strong winds and heavy rain, at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Monday | Image:PTI

Mumbai: The death toll in the Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident climbed to 14 on Tuesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A 100-feet tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump at the Chedda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar amid dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday. According to the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), so far 74 people have been rescued alive from the spot.

The hoarding was erected by Ego Media flouting BMC norms, sources said after the mishap. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also stated that it would file a complaint against advertising company Ego Media for the incident. ‘A complaint will be filed by registering an FIR under the Disaster Management Act’, the BMC Public Relations Office said.

The Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Mumbai Police Assures Strict Action

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar assured that stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the hoarding collapse incident in the city. Phansalkar visited the spot late Monday evening where he spoke to reporters and assured of action against those responsible for the incident.

In a post on his official X handle on Monday, Phansalkar said, "Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap at Ghatkopar. @MumbaiPolice team is on the spot in the rescue operation. We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap." A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Pant Nagar police station, another official said.

CM Orders Audit

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident spot late Monday evening and ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. "The hoardings, if found illegal and dangerous, would be removed immediately," he said.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. The government will probe it, and the people responsible will face action. I have also asked the BMC commissioner to conduct a structural audit of all the hoardings in the city. Those found illegal and dangerous will be removed," Shinde told reporters. He announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each person killed in the hoarding collapse.'

Search Operation On

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations are going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on Tuesday morning. The search and rescue operation and the NDRF has deployed two teams for the operation being carried out with Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies.

"Almost all the bodies have been taken out and we have rescued around 80 people safely. There is one red car which has been severely damaged, we suspect there are some people trapped inside the car..." said NDRF Aapda Mitra Rescuer, Shabaaz Shaikh.

#WATCH | NDRF Aapda Mitra Rescuer, Shabaaz Shaikh says "Almost all the bodies have been taken out and we have rescued around 80 people safely. There is one red car which has been severely damaged, we suspect there are some people trapped inside the car..." pic.twitter.com/WrY1O1dZJX — ANI (@ANI)

Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital, reported PTI.