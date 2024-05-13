Advertisement

Mumbai: The 100-ft hoarding which collapsed on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar area, killing 4 people was erected by Ego Media flouting BMC norms, sources said after the mishap. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also stated that it would file a complaint against advertising company Ego Media for the incident. ‘A complaint will be filed by registering an FIR under the Disaster Management Act’, the BMC Public Relations Office said.

How The Hoarding Flouted BMC Norms: 5 Points

In April 2022, the 100-ft hoarding was installed, after cutting numerous trees, sparking controversy and complaints.

The land where the hoarding was placed reportedly belongs to the Home Department Police Headquarters/Maharashtra State Police Housing Welfare Corporation.

BMC confirmed that the hoarding was erected without their permission, a violation of the BMC Act 1888 Section 328.

Subsequently, BMC imposed hefty fines on the responsible company, amounting to crores of rupees, for their unauthorized actions.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had raised the issue with the BMC Commissioner.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the disaster control room at the civic headquarters, Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also confirmed that the hoarding was illegal as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not given permission (for erecting it). "It was an illegal hoarding. The location where the incident occurred has four hoardings set up on the railway land and one of them has collapsed. The BMC had been objecting to (setting up) hoardings for one year," the civic chief said.

He said the civic body would issue a notice for immediate removal of the hoarding and lodge a criminal complaint against the landholding authority and the owner of the billboard.

"The Railways has permitted to erect the hoarding," Gagrani claimed. He said the Mumbai civic body lodged an FIR on May 19, 2023, in connection with the poisoning of eight trees at the location near Chheda Nagar junction to increase the visibility of the concerned hoarding. "We had repeatedly raised the issue for action," he claimed and added that the Licence Department of the BMC had also issued a notice.

In another rain-related incident, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind in the Wadala area, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Mumbai airport were suspended for an hour on Monday and local trains were delayed amid unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm. As many as 15 flights were diverted to different airports and the runways operation resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator said.

"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds," it said in a statement.