Ghaziabad: 3-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Valet at Indirapuram Mall, Probe Launched

In a shocking incident, a family's day out at Shipra Mall in Indirapuram turned tragic when their three-year-old daughter was hit by a car.

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a family's day out at Shipra Mall in Indirapuram turned tragic when their three-year-old daughter was hit by a car being parked by a valet, resulting in her death due to severe injuries, officials said on Sunday. 

The girl's father said he pleaded to the locals for help but failed to get any vehicle to take his daughter to a nearby hospital. At last, he took his bike from the parking and rushed her daughter to a hospital, where she was declared dead. 

A manager at a fuel station, Vivek Pandey had taken his wife and daughter to the mall for a movie. Around 7 pm, they came out of the mall to return to their home when the car hit her down at a turning point of the mall. 

Acting to the complaint, an FIR was registered against the valet under sections 269 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and he was arrested. 

The girl's father said he had never imagined an outing with his family would end in such a tragedy.

The girl's uncle, Ashok Dubey, said he had paid a visit to the mall to get the CCTV footage, however, the management removed portions of the footage showing the area where the incident took place. 

