Advertisement

Viral News: News is coming from Ghaziabad, where a 6-year-old girl was attacked by a German shepherd inside a residential complex.

The incident took place inside Ajnara Integrity housing society during the day time when a young girl riding a bicycle was attacked by a pet dog in the play area.

Advertisement

The disturbing image of a of a dog charging towards the young girl and biting her hand was caught on CCTV footage placed inside the complex.

The young girl immediately got off the bicycle and rushed towards her mother, who was present there at the moment. The mother of the young girl then tried to confront the owner of the dog, but the owner immediately got away with the dog.

Advertisement

This is not the only incident that has happened in recent times. Many such incidents have been recorded on camera, where pets as well as street dogs can be seen chasing and attacking young kids and senior citizens.

A police complaint has been filed against the dog owners by the victim's side.

Advertisement

The incident that recently took place in the Ajnara Integrity housing society in Ghaziabad sends an alarming message to the concerned authorities to make some strict laws to stop such incidents.