Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

A 10-year-old student and a driver were killed after a school van in which they were travelling collided with a dumper in Ghaziabad.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Ghaziabad: In an appaling incident, a 10-year-old student and a driver were killed after a school van in which they were travelling collided with a dumper in the Crossing Republic police station area of Ghaziabad on Saturday. 

The school bus, carrying children from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh to Jamia in Delhi, rammed into a garbage dumper on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Several other kids suffered injuries in the incident, said police, adding that they were rushed to hospital for medical aid. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

