Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

Ghaziabad: In an appaling incident, a 10-year-old student and a driver were killed after a school van in which they were travelling collided with a dumper in the Crossing Republic police station area of Ghaziabad on Saturday.

The school bus, carrying children from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh to Jamia in Delhi, rammed into a garbage dumper on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Several other kids suffered injuries in the incident, said police, adding that they were rushed to hospital for medical aid.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.