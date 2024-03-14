×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Ghaziabad Double Murder: Businessman Stabs Wife And Son To Death

Amardeep, a resident of Mahendra Enclave, first stabbed his wife and then stabbed his minor son to death with a sharp weapon

Reported by: Harsha Chandwani
BREAKING: Businessman Hacks Wife and Son To Death
BREAKING: Businessman Hacks Wife and Son To Death | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Double Murder in Ghaziabad: A businessman allegedly fatally stabbed his wife and son to death in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area, on Thursday afternoon. 

According to the preliminary information, the accused identified as Amardeep, a resident of Mahendra Enclave, first stabbed his wife identified as Sonu and later stabbed his son identified as Vinayak with a sharp weapon to death. Police further informed that the accused after killing the mother-and-a-son duo, tried to end his own life with the same weapon however ended-up receiving critical injuries. 

Purportedly, the incident came to light when the neighbours heard loud cries for help and rushed to Amardeep;'s house only to find his wife and son lying in a pool of blood. An alarm was raised following which the jurisdictional police were informed. 

Initial probe reveals that all three were immediately taken to hospital where the doctors declared the wife and son dead on arrival while the accused is said to be critically injured. Police officials have allegedly found a suicide note on the spot and an initial investigation has been initiated into the matter. 

According to Kavinagar Police, the reason behind the extreme step taken by Amardeep is yet to be known. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

