Double Murder in Ghaziabad: A businessman allegedly fatally stabbed his wife and son to death in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the preliminary information, the accused identified as Amardeep, a resident of Mahendra Enclave, first stabbed his wife identified as Sonu and later stabbed his son identified as Vinayak with a sharp weapon to death. Police further informed that the accused after killing the mother-and-a-son duo, tried to end his own life with the same weapon however ended-up receiving critical injuries.



Purportedly, the incident came to light when the neighbours heard loud cries for help and rushed to Amardeep;'s house only to find his wife and son lying in a pool of blood. An alarm was raised following which the jurisdictional police were informed.

Initial probe reveals that all three were immediately taken to hospital where the doctors declared the wife and son dead on arrival while the accused is said to be critically injured. Police officials have allegedly found a suicide note on the spot and an initial investigation has been initiated into the matter.

According to Kavinagar Police, the reason behind the extreme step taken by Amardeep is yet to be known.

