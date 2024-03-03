Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:23 IST
Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company In Mohan Nagar Industrial Area
A massive fire erupted at the premises of PVC door manufacturing company located in Mohan Nagar Industrial Area on Sunday.
Ghaziabad: A massive fire erupted at the premises of PVC door manufacturing company located in Mohan Nagar Industrial Area on Sunday, said officials. Fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited.
"We received information about a fire at a PVC manufacturing company located in Mohan Nagar. Immediately, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire had spread on the ground floor but now the situation is under control. No one was injured in the incident," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
March 3rd, 2024
