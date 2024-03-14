×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Ghazipur Horror: Woman Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops in Crowded Market, Video Emerges

Disturbing footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road in Ghazipur

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car rammed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur
One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car rammed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur | Image:ANI
Ghazipur Car Accident: One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car rammed into locals in a crowded market area at Ghazipur's Budh Bazaar in the national capital on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sita Devi (22), a local from Ghaziabad, the police informed. The others were from Khoda Colony, Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

According to the police, the driver of the four-wheeler was taken into custody and further action was being taken. The driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment, the police informed further.

The injured were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment.

Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road.

The video also showed the vehicle picking up speed after ramming the shops and driving off.

 

After the accident, angry locals vandalised the car and attacked its driver, who was badly hurt and taken to hospital. As per reports, a video circulating on social media shows people smashing the car's windows and flipping it over.

While witnesses suggested the driver may have been drunk, police said they will conduct a medical examination to confirm this. The injured people were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta.

Expressing concern over the matter, DCP Apoorva Gupta said, "It happened around 9:30 pm in the Budh Bazaar area. Several people were injured and brought to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. One person, who was in critical condition, has died. The accused is also undergoing treatment here."

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also commented on the matter, saying, "An accident occurred near Mayur Vihar’s Ryan School. The driver was inebriated and ran over several people, killing one person. This is a tragic incident."

Published March 14th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

