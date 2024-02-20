Ghee Heist: Passengers Grab Ghee Packets After Truck Accident on Highway

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: In Jhansi, two trucks crashed into each other. One truck had motorcycles, and the other had containers of dairy ghee. When the accident happened, the ghee spilled out onto the road. People passed by, and locals quickly started taking the ghee packets. This caused a traffic jam.

The accident happened near Royal City Colony in the Seepri Bazaar area. A few days ago, there was another accident at the same spot involving two trucks. One truck had motorcycles, and the other had ghee from a dairy company. Both trucks were badly damaged.

After the crash, people nearby rushed to grab the ghee packets that fell out of the truck. Some put them in their cars, and others used bags to carry them.

According to the driver of the ghee truck, some people from a finance company had halted them on the highway to inspect their documents. While they were stopped, another truck collided with them from the side.

Because of the crash, one side of the ghee truck got damaged, and the ghee packets fell onto the road. Some packets broke open, and the ghee spilled out. They say the spilled ghee was worth a lot of money.

They said the truck was taking ghee from Chennai to Delhi when the accident happened.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the people are seen removing the packets of ghee from the damaged and walking away with it. A man who was donning a red t-shirt was caught on camera stacking the packets of ghee into a sack and walking away with it. People also arrived on bikes to take advantage of the situation and pick up the packets of ghee. The police are investigating, and action will be taken based on complaints.