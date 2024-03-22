×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 07:22 IST

Ghevar Khao Holi Manao: Ajmer Sees Spike In Demand For Rajasthani Sweets Before Festival Of Colors

Ghevar is a well-known sweet treat from Rajasthan that is also highly well-liked in Ajmer's streets. It's produced with milk, ghee, and refined flour together.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Ghevar: Demand for Well-Known Rajasthani Sweets Rises in Ajmer Ahead of the Festival of Colors
Ghevar: Demand for Well-Known Rajasthani Sweets Rises in Ajmer Ahead of the Festival of Colors | Image:Republic
Ajmer: You must look for the incredibly tasty and mouthwatering sweet treats that the city has in store for you after enjoying a hearty, hot dinner in the well-known Dargah City. The city of Ajmer, a well-known pilgrimage site, has a large selection of locally owned sweet restaurants serving some of the most delicious sweet treats you could ever want. Similar to this, Ajmer's markets have seen a rise in demand for Ghevar sweets ahead of Holi.

Ghevar: Sweet Treat Of Rajasthan

Ghevar is a well-known sweet treat from Rajasthan that is also highly well-liked in Ajmer's streets. It's produced with milk, ghee, and refined flour together. The last step involves dipping the mixture into a sugar syrup. Typically, this delicious Ajmer treat is shaped like a disc. But you can also encounter a variety of sizes, variations, and shapes. The most popular varieties of this dish in Ajmer are the mawa, malai, and plain ghevars. To improve its texture and taste, the delicacy is best served with a topping of delicious rabri.

Rajasthani Sweets

Rajasthan: Heaven For Sweet Lovers

The regional Rajasthani food in Ajmer is a testament to the city's royal heritage. The residents of Ajmer like their food to have a lot of flavor. Sweet treats are equally as wonderful as the spicy ones in Ajmer. Both spice enthusiasts and sugar lovers will find plenty to enjoy on the plate. Apart from ghevar, Ajmer's delicious sweets include Imarti, Balushahi, Dilkushar, Sutarfeni, Mawa Kachori, and Kalakand. These sweet treats, which are mostly made with ghee, or clarified butter, sugar syrup, mawa, or milk cheese, and other aromatic components, are a treat for any sweet tooth and can be found at this sacred location in Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan, Ajmer is a well-liked vacation spot. You can have the best time exploring the local streets for delicious, savory, and sweet treats whether you are here on a pilgrimage or as part of a tour.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 07:22 IST

