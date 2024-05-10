Girl Feeding Pond Animals Attacked By Unexpected Sea Dragon, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Viral Video: The underwater world is indeed strange, harboring creatures that many people are unaware of. Recently, a video has gone viral on Instagram which showcases a girl who is seen feeding some animal by the riverside or pond with bread, each piece offered with affection.

In the viral video, four animals are enjoying their meal by the riverside when suddenly, a terrifying beast appears swiftly. It resembles a crocodile in some ways. This creature, looking like a crocodile, lunges at the feeding animals, causing a commotion in the water. The girl hurriedly flees from the scene. After a few moments, only the dragon is visible in the water, perhaps patiently awaiting more pieces of bread.

This creature is actually a Komodo dragon, known for its venomous bite. Their mouths are filled with 60 serrated teeth, which they use to tear flesh apart. Like sharks, they continually shed teeth throughout their lives, with new ones replacing the old ones.

People have commented on this video. One user wrote, "Jurassic Park." Another commented, "The dragon ruined the animals' party." A third user noted, "It was aggressive at first, but in the end, it seemed to be waiting patiently."