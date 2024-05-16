Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media that showcases a fight between a bride and groom's girlfriend. The video going viral on social media reminds us of a Bollywood movie scene where two women fight for a man.

The viral video shared by Anita Suresh Sharma on instagram shows a setup of a wedding in the background where a groom can be seen standing in the middle of the two women.

Both women seen in the viral video are wearing red coloured wedding gown fighting with each other for the groom. The entire video was shoot by the guests in the wedding, which is now being circulated on social media.

The entire wedding drama lasts for about a minute where groom can be seen stopping both the women from fighting.

If social media posts to believe these two women were fighting for the Groom in the middle.

The viral video post was shared on instagram 5 days ago and has gathered over hundreds of thousands likes and views so far.

Watch Viral Girlfriend and Bride Fight Video Here:

The netizens on the other end are going all guns blazing in the comment section sharing their thoughts and taking witty jibe on the viral video.

One viewer wrote, ‘Uppar wala jab deta hai chappar fad ke deta hai’(When god gives, gives without measures). Another user wrote, ‘Ye police me hai’ (Groom is in Police).

screengrab of comment section

One more viewer wrote, ‘Piche wala ladka me hu jo sirf khana khane aaya hu shadi se ghanta mtlb nahi (Man standing behind is me who is only interested in food).

This is not the only incident which has appeared recently, viral on social media is flooded with such funny and bizarre incidents.

