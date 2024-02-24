Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 17:42 IST

'Give Muslims representation for being a minority, not on basis of religion': Athawale

Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that Muslims should be given political representation not on religious grounds but for being a minority community.

Gargi Rohatgi
Ramdas Athawale
Twitter-@RamdasAthawale | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that Muslims should be given political representation not on religious grounds but for being a minority community. This statement comes when the Union Minister was inaugurating the Sangeet Shiromani Swami Haridas Aavirbhav Mahotsav, which was organised at Sri Radhaprasad Dham located on the Parikrama Marg of Vrindavan. 

Ramdas Athawale: 'Not to be considered on the basis of being a minority'

While speaking to reporters, Ramdas Athawale said that he supports representation to Muslims by political parties, but it should not be considered on the basis of religion but on the basis of being a minority community. While replying to a question related to the Taliban, the Union Minister defended the centre's policy. "The Indian government is currently monitoring the entire situation. Accordingly, the next strategy will be decided," he added.

Ramdas Athawale: 'There is a need to control population'

Ramdas Athawale on Saturday had said that his party supports the one-child policy as the population growth in India needs to be controlled for ensuring development. When asked to comment on Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel's remark that people would be able to talk about secularism only so long as Hindus are in majority, the Union Minister had said that there was no possibility of the Hindu population dwindling.

Ramdas Athawale had said, "I do not think there is any question of the Hindu population declining. Hindus remain Hindu and Muslims remain Muslim. Hardly one or two Hindus or Muslims convert. The Constitution gives people the right to do what they like, but nobody can force any person to covert."

While stating that there would not be much change in the proportion of Hindus and Muslims in the population, Athawale had said that it is not the case that the populations of Muslims have risen sharply in all these years. Remarking that there is a need to control the population for the development of the country, irrespective of whether it is the population of Hindus or Muslims, he said, "If we adopt one family, one-child policy, we would be able to reduce population."

Ramdas Athawale had said, "It is true that the caste system continues to exist not only in Gujarat but across the country. From the point of view of law, it has ended, but it continues to exist in the minds of people. He will ask Rupani to take special measures for the protection of Dalits."

With inputs from PTI

(Image: Twitter-@RamdasAthawale)

Published September 9th, 2021 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

