South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday defended party leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused in the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case, by saying the central authorities can give him death sentence if any evidence emerges in the case.

“What has Sheikh Shahjahan done? We cannot say anything until a decision is taken. If ED and CBI find anything, they can give us a death sentence,” the TMC Parliamentarian said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that arrests will happen in the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case, in which TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been made accused and is currently absconding.

"Arrest will happen. Law will be established don't be in a hurry. Whatever is to be done under the law and the Constitution will be done. This is not a promise but a commitment," the Bengal Governor said.

Earlier last week, the Enforcement Directorate put up a notice on Wednesday outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, asking him to appear for questioning on January 29.

The ED sealed the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, after conducting fresh raids in the early hours today in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case. ED officials were accompanied by central forces.

Earlier on January 5, the probe agency officials who were on their way to carry out raids at Sheikh's as well as TMC leader Shankar Adhya premises' were attacked near Sandeshkhali by over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader's supporters.

They encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.