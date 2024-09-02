Published 17:59 IST, September 2nd 2024
Go Pro Video Captures Shooting Outside Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon House In Vancouver
The incident took place on September 1 (Sunday), with Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly claiming responsibility.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The incident took place on September 1 (Sunday), with Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly claiming responsibility. | Image: Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:59 IST, September 2nd 2024