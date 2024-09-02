sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Go Pro Video Captures Shooting Outside Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon House In Vancouver

Published 17:59 IST, September 2nd 2024

Go Pro Video Captures Shooting Outside Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon House In Vancouver

The incident took place on September 1 (Sunday), with Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly claiming responsibility.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The incident took place on September 1 (Sunday), with Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly claiming responsibility.
The incident took place on September 1 (Sunday), with Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly claiming responsibility. | Image: Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:59 IST, September 2nd 2024