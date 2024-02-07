Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:13 IST
Goa Casinos To Remain Close For 8 hours on Jan 22
In view of Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, the operations of all casinos in Goa will remain shut for eight hours from 8 am on Jan 22.
Panaji: In view of Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, the operations of all casinos in Goa will remain shut for eight hours from 8 am on Monday as a mark of respect, an official from a casino management company said on Sunday.
There are six off shore casinos and several on shore casinos operating in Goa. The off shore casino vessels are anchored in the Mandovi river near state capital Panaji.
It has been decided that all the casinos will close their operations from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, Shrinivas Nayak, director of the Majestic Pride group which operates some of these casinos, told PTI.
"When everyone is keeping their businesses closed and holidays have been declared to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event, why should we not do it," he said.
The Goa government has already declared a holiday on Monday for all government, semi-government and autonomous bodies on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh. (With inputs from PTI)
