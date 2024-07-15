sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:49 IST, July 15th 2024

Mopa Airport Revenue Collection To Start From December: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

In a written reply tabled on the floor of the House, Sawant said that the state cabinet approved the extension to the concessionaire for payment of premium to the state government from the earlier extended date May 31 to December 7, 2024.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Mopa Airport Revenue Collection To Start From December: Goa CM Pramod Sawant | Image: PTI (File Photo)
