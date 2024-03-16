Advertisement

Goa is one of the thirteen states that practice lottery games. Other states are Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim and West Bengal. Goa undertakes lottery games to generate revenue for the coastal state. Goa State Rajshree Lottery is a daily event where lakhs of people participate to test their luck. According to the Supreme Court, only government recognised lottery is legal and any other private practice is unrecognised and illegal. On Mondays, Goa State Lotteries Department organises Rajshree Ganga Weekly Lottery and the ticket price is ₹5. Check the live results here.

Goa Lottery Result: Rajshree Evening Lottery Results for September 23

Also Read: Goa Lottery Result: Rajshree Morning Lottery Results For September 20

Prizes to be won

The first prize is ₹20 lakhs which is given to one lucky winner. second prize is ₹8000 and it is awarded to 10 people. The third prize of ₹400 is handed over to 15 people. The fourth prize ₹200 is given to 10 people. Fifth prize ₹100 is given to 100 People. Finally, there are consolation prizes of ₹1000 for multiple randomly selected winners.

Also Read: Goa Lottery Result: The Rajshree Morning Lottery Results For Sep 19

Various Goa Lottery over the week

The Goa Lottery: ‘Ganga’ – Conducted every Monday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹20 lakhs.

The Goa Lottery: ‘Kaveri’ – Conducted every Tuesday evening and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹20 lakhs.

The Goa Lottery: ‘Gomti’ – Conducted every Wednesday evening and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize ₹20 lakhs.

The Goa Lottery: ‘Tapi’ – Conducted every Thursday evening and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹20 lakhs.

The Goa Lottery: ‘Hugli’ – Conducted every Friday evening and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹20 lakhs.

The Goa Lottery: ‘Tapti’ – Conducted every Saturday evening and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹20 lakhs.

The Goa Lottery: ‘Ravi’ – Conducted every Sunday evening and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹20 lakhs.

Also Read: Goa Lottery Results | Rajshree Afternoon Results For September 21

The results can be checked through the official government gazette. If you become one of the winners, then printing a copy of the results through their official site is mandatory along with the original copy of your ticket. The Goa Small savings and lotteries department under the Goa Government organises the lottery. One can submit their claim form to attain the prize money Goa lottery authorities within 30 days from the declaration of the results.

Also Read: Goa Lottery: Latest Updates, Announcements And Where To Check Results