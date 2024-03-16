Advertisement

The coastal state Goa is one of the most active state lottery practisers. Goa lottery has monthly and weekly monthly bumper lotteries apart from the Rajshree daily lotteries. Goa Lottery is a popular choice among the people as the pricing is affordable for all. The price per ticket is ₹5 for the afternoon Goa lottery. The highest amount that can be won in Goa Thursday Orange Lottery is ₹20.04 lakh.

Prizes to be won in Goa Lottery evening slot

Goa lottery is one of the most famous lotteries in India. The Goa State Rajshree Lottery afternoon result is going to be declared at 4.10 pm. The winning price money for the Goa lottery is ₹20.04 lakh. The second prize is ₹8000 for ten people, and the third prize is ₹400 for 15 people. There is also a fourth and fifth prize of ₹200 and ₹100 respectively. There are multiple consolation prizes of ₹1000 as well. The lottery results can be checked with the government gazette

Various Goa Lotteries in the evening slot for the week

Goa state lotteries are conducted and promoted by the Directorate of State Lotteries. Goa lotteries are held on a weekly and monthly basis and are drawn thrice a day. Lottery ticket holders can check their results on the official website of Goa Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries. The revenue collected through the selling of lotteries is used to provide better infrastructure and facilities to Goans.

