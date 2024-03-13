×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

Goa: Manohar International Airport Expected to Expand Annual Passenger Capacity to 8 Million

Goa's Manohar International Airport, which started operations in January last year, can presently handle 4.4 million passengers per annum.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Manohar International Airport started operations in January last year.
The Manohar International Airport started operations in January last year. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Goa's Manohar International Airport is expected to increase its annual passenger handling capacity to 8 million by June-July this year as it looks to increase flight connectivity to new destinations and attract more passengers.

The airport, which started operations in January last year, has a capacity to handle 4.4 million passengers per annum and the same is projected to rise to 4.5 million by the end of this month, according to a top executive. It is also looking to have more international flights.

Developed by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), the airport located in Mopa, North of Goa, is anticipating increased footfall in the coming months.

On average, the airport handles around 100 aircraft movements and about 15,000 passengers daily.

"We intend to increase the aircraft movements to 135 and the number of passengers daily to around 21,000 by March next year," GGIAL President and CEO R V Sheshan said.

He spoke on Tuesday on the sidelines of a function to launch the airline FLY91 at the Mopa airport, which will also be the carrier's home base.

The greenfield airport has a capacity of 4.4 million in the first phase and the same will increase to 8 million by June-July 2024, Sheshan said.

Qatar Airways will be starting flights connecting Mopa Airport and Doha in June. Currently, international flights are operated from the airport to London Gatwick, Manchester, Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

"We are looking at connecting with new destinations, thereby looking to increase footfall and open up new markets," Sheshan said.

The airport has 5 passenger boarding bridges, which will be increased to 7 by June-July. At that time, the count of remote parking bays will rise to 12 from 9 at present.

Spread across an area of 2,132 acres, the airport has been developed on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. 

Except for the headline, this PTI story has not been edited by Republic. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

Whatsapp logo