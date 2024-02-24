Advertisement

Goa reported 109 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Tuesday, the state heath department said.

The tally of infections recorded in the state thus rose to 1,75,000 while the death toll reached 3,219.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,71,064 as 92 persons got discharged from hospitals during the day.

Goa now has 717 active cases.

As many as 6,217 coronavirus tests were conducted on Tuesday, which took the total of samples tested in the state to 12,75,971.

