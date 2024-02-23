English
Updated September 21st, 2021 at 07:03 IST

Goa reports 85 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 48 recover

Press Trust Of India
Panaji, Sep 20 (PTI) Goa on Monday added 85 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 1,75,583, while the day also saw one death and 48 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state is 3,295 and the recovery count stands at 1,71,478, leaving it with an active tally of 810, he said.

With 3,725 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Goa went up to 13,03,331, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,583, new cases 85, death toll 3295, discharged 171478, active cases 810, samples tested till date 13,03,331 PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

Published September 21st, 2021 at 07:03 IST

