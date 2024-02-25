English
Updated September 12th, 2021 at 21:49 IST

Goa sees 38 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 74 recoveries

Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 38 on Sunday to reach 1,74,837, while one death took the toll to 3,217, an official said.

The discharge of 74 people took the recovery count to 1,70,882, leaving the state with 738 active cases, he said.

With 2,677 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,66,413, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,74,837, new cases 38, death toll 3217, discharged 170882, active cases 738, samples tested till date 12,66,413.

