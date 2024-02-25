Advertisement

Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 38 on Sunday to reach 1,74,837, while one death took the toll to 3,217, an official said.

The discharge of 74 people took the recovery count to 1,70,882, leaving the state with 738 active cases, he said.

With 2,677 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,66,413, he added.

