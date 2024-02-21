English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Goa: 6-Year-Old Raped by Russian National, Accused Escaped

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Russian national, who has apparently fled the countryman in North Goa's Arambol village, said police.

Panaji: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Russian national, who has apparently fled the countryman in North Goa's Arambol village, said police. 

The Russian has been identified as Ilia Vasulev. 

The accused allegedly sexually abused the child on the intervening border between February 4 and 5, during an overnight camp he has organized in Arambol. 

On February 19, a complaint was lodged by child's parents. 

He has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act (child abuse) and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for the offence.

A few days after the incident, the little girl who was attending the camp told her parents what had happened, according to the police.

The police will seek help of Russian authorities in a effort to arrest the accused.
 

