Updated September 17th, 2021 at 18:30 IST

Goa to start government at doorstep initiative from Sep 19

The Goa government on Friday announced that it will introduce a special programme to take government services to people’s doorsteps from September 19.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said "Sarkar Tumchya Dari" (government at your doorstep) initiative will be launched from Thivim Assembly constituency in North Goa on September 19.

Representatives from all the concerned state government departments will be present for the initiative and will address issues raised by locals and even clear pending files, he said.

The chief minister said he will also be present for the programme for a half a day.

Issues concerning ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, Dayanand Social Security Scheme, Kisan cards and social welfare schemes will be addressed by senior officials, Sawant said.

The initiative will be carried out at different Assembly constituencies across the state, he added. 

Published September 17th, 2021 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

