Updated May 17th, 2022 at 15:28 IST

Goa tourism minister meets Mopa airport developer ahead of launch

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Panaji, May 17 (PTI) Ahead of the commissioning of the first phase of the Mopa International Airport in North Goa, State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte held a meeting with GMR Goa International Airport Ltd, which has won the contract for the project.

Khaunte met the officials of GMR Goa International Airport Limited on Monday. The proposed date for commissioning of the first phase of Mopa Airport is August 15, 2022.

Talking to reporters, Khaunte said that the Mopa Airport will be a huge game-changer as the existing facility at Dabolim has its own restrictions. Dabolim is an Indian Navy managed airport located inside the Defence base – INS Hansa.

Khaunte said that the state tourism department will have to “put its things right” considering the kind of tourists that will arrive after the commissioning of the airport.

He said that the airport management and the tourism department will have to work out a 'consolidated plan' to increase footfalls in the coastal state.

The tourism minister also pointed out that this airport will handle the cargo, which can turn out to be a win-win situation for the state.

“We need to decide on the focus areas. Also which countries we are focusing on and what they are doing about as far as tourists are concerned,” he said, adding that systems like e-visas need to be put in place at the airport before commissioning. PTI RPS MR

Published May 17th, 2022 at 15:28 IST

