×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 21:07 IST

Goa: Union Ministers Baghel, Naik visit AYUSH hospital, Mopa airport sites

Goa: Union Ministers Baghel, Naik visit AYUSH hospital, Mopa airport sites

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Ministers Shripad Naik and S P Singh Baghel visited the sites of AYUSH hospital and Mopa airport at Pernem in Goa on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Baghel expressed happiness and congratulated the people of Goa for the state-of-art AYUSH hospital.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Naik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility of the newly-formed AYUSH ministry at the time and said the hospital will be beneficial for the overall development of the coastal state.

The first phase of the hospital will be inaugurated in the next three to four months, the Union minister of state for tourism and ports, shipping and waterways said.

Advertisement

The hospital is an extension of Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda. The 250-bedded hospital will also cater to 500 students every year by offering undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees.

The institute includes a medical college for ayurveda, naturopathy and yoga with a hostel for doctors and students, an official said.

Advertisement

The ministers also visited the Mopa airport site and were given a detailed presentation on the ongoing work by the GMR group. The airport will start operations from September 1, it was stated. PTI RPS ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published June 10th, 2022 at 21:07 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

15 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

19 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

25 minutes ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

30 minutes ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

31 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

32 minutes ago
'Whoever Harms Us...': Prepared for Scenarios Beyond Gaza, says Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Iran Threat

Fact Check

an hour ago
At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

5 hours ago
Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

5 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

5 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

5 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

6 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

6 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

6 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

6 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

7 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

7 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News10 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News12 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo