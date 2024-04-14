×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated June 10th, 2022 at 15:17 IST

Goa's beaches should be restored to their past glory: Minister

Goa's beaches should be restored to their past glory: Minister

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said the beaches in the state should be restored to their past glory with the active participation of all stakeholders.

The minister said the coastal state needs to fight the challenges on its shoreline, including the environmental degradation, and the tourism sector should not meet the same fate as the mining industry.

The state government and stakeholders should start thinking on how beaches should be, he said.

“The real challenge is to make the beaches how they were in the past. We need to restore their past glory,” Khaunte said.

The state needs to also give a sense of security to tourists while creating the infrastructure required for the growth of the sector, he said.

“People from outside the state work as touts, pimps and open illegal massage parlours and misguide tourists,” Khaunte said.

The minister further said that the traffic police are seen selectively issuing challans to tourists.

“We had a meeting with the DGP and other officials asking the police to stop harassing tourists,” he said.

Speaking about basic amenities on beaches, Khaunte said that the tourism department plans to have two model beach stretches by September, where all amenities would be provided.

An integrated plan, including cleaning of the stretches, surveillance and other aspects, will be implemented, he said. PTI RPS ARU ARU

