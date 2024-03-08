×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

'Gokhale Bridge Issue of Shame,' Aaditya Thackeray Demands Suspension of BMC Chief, Railway Officers

Newly contsructed portion Gokhale bridge didnot align with the connecting Barfiwala flyover

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet Aaditya Thackeray on Friday, March 8, asked the Governor to suspend BMC commissioner over the non-alignment of Gokhale bridge and Barfiwala Flyover. 

Aditya Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, asking to place Mumbai civic commissioner (administrator) IS Chahal and railway officers involved in the construction of Gokhale bridge under suspension. Thackeray said that construction has resulted in wastage of taxpayers' money to the tune of several crore rupees.

Advertisement

"The Gokhale bridge reconstruction by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Railways is a national shame. It is an example of politician-official nexus. The news has reached all over the globe but the two agencies continue to play a blame game," Thackeray said in his letter. He claimed the BMC chief was not being transferred by the chief minister despite orders of the Election Commission of India.

He said the local MLA and other officials visited the site multiple times since work began in 2021 but failed to notice the lack of alignment between the under-construction bridge and the connecting flyover. "Was it on purpose that the fault was created so the bridge could be broken again and rebuilt? The BMC commissioner and railway officials must be suspended to face probe," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Advertisement

 

What is Gokhale bridge-flyover alignment fiasco? 

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opened a portion of reconstructed Gokhale bridge for vehicular movement last week, it was noticed that the bridge didnot align with the connecting Barfiwala flyover that was built just over a decade ago. The portion has been built over the tracks at Andheri station.

The Gokhale bridge was shut for vehicular traffic from November 7, 2022 due to its dilapidated condition and was opened after reconstruction. Before the vehicular movement was stopped in 2022, the Gokhale bridge was linked to the Barfiwala Flyover and was used by commuters from the area to head towards Juhu and then proceed to key suburbs like Bandra. 

Advertisement

But the newly constructed bridge is 6 feet apart from the flyover, and the BMC is being ridiculed for the same. The government said the bridge wasn't aligned with the flyover due to a new policy of Indian Railways which necessitates raising the height of Gokhale bridge by additional 1.5 metres as it was being built over railway tracks. 

 

(With inputs from agencies) 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Tezpur on Assam Visit

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Electrocuted to Death in Mathura

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Asks Creators To Take Forward His Message on Gender Equality

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Investors flock to global equities amid rate cut hopes: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. NHAI signs MOU with HLL Lifecare to enhance the incident management

    Economy News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo