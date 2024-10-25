Published 20:05 IST, October 25th 2024
Gold and Silver Prices Dip as Demand Weakens Amid Global Market Pressures
Gold fell Rs 1,150 to Rs 80,050 per 10 grams, while silver dropped Rs 2,000 to Rs 99,000 per kg due to weak demand and global market trends.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Gold and Silver Prices Dip as Demand Weakens Amid Global Market Pressures | Image: Unsplash
