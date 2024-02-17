English
Updated April 8th, 2022 at 18:47 IST

Gold declines marginally by Rs 35; silver jumps Rs 295

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Gold prices in the national capital on Friday declined marginally by Rs 35 to Rs 51,697 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,732 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver jumped Rs 295 to Rs 66,752 per kg from Rs 66,457 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 13 paise to settle at 75.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, amid the RBI maintaining status quo on the benchmark lending rate.

In the international market, gold and silver were flat at USD 1,931 per ounce and USD 24.65 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,931 per ounce on Friday," Retail Research Analyst at HDFC Securities Dilip Parmar said. PTI SUM SUM RUJ RUJ

Published April 8th, 2022 at 18:47 IST

