Published 15:14 IST, October 22nd 2024
Gold Jewellery Weighing 12 Kg Recovered During Routine Checking on Yamuna Expressway
The police and excise department teams recovered gold jewellery weighing 12 kilogram during routine checking on the Yamuna expressway.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gold jewellery weighing 12 kg recovered during routine checking on Yamuna expressway | Image: PTI/ Representational
