Coimbatore, Apr 13 (PTI) Five hundred grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized from a train passenger travelling without a ticket, police said on Wednesday. The RPF personnel, as part of a drive against transport of illegal goods by train, checked the Sabari Express and found a 50-year old man who aroused suspicion. The passenger was travelling without a ticket. Later, a check yielded the cash and gold without valid, supporting documents, a press release from RPF said. The valuables were, therefore, seized from him and handed over to the Income-Tax Department, the release said. Further inquiry has begun.