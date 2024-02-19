Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2022 at 15:53 IST

Gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh seized from ticketless rail passenger

Gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh seized from ticketless rail passenger

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Coimbatore, Apr 13 (PTI) Five hundred grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized from a train passenger travelling without a ticket, police said on Wednesday. The RPF personnel, as part of a drive against transport of illegal goods by train, checked the Sabari Express and found a 50-year old man who aroused suspicion. The passenger was travelling without a ticket. Later, a check yielded the cash and gold without valid, supporting documents, a press release from RPF said. The valuables were, therefore, seized from him and handed over to the Income-Tax Department, the release said. Further inquiry has begun. PTI NVM NVG NVG

Published April 13th, 2022 at 15:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

12 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

16 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

28 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Emotional As He Recalls The Day His Dad Died

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. If Aadhaar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New: WB CM's Act of Defiance

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo