Published 18:30 IST, December 12th 2024
Gold Worth Rs 17 Lakh Seized Concealed in Toffee Wrappers at Delhi Airport
Customs seized over Rs 17 lakh worth of gold hidden in toffee wrappers at Delhi's IGI airport. A 22-year-old from Rajasthan attempted to smuggle 240g of gold.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Customs officials have seized more than Rs 17 lakh worth of gold, which was concealed inside toffee wrappers, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
A 22-year-old Indian male passenger from Rajasthan, travelling from Doha to Delhi, on Wednesday tried to outsmart the customs officials by hiding 240 grams (approximate) of gold chains inside toffee wrappers, it said.
"Sharp-eyed officers spotted suspicious images during baggage X-rays, leading to the sweet discovery! Life may be like a box of chocolates, but customs always takes the last pick!" the customs department said in a post on X.
The gold seized is valued at Rs 17.47 lakh.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:30 IST, December 12th 2024