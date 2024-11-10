sb.scorecardresearch
  • Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore Kept Hidden In Underwear Seized At Surat Airport, Two Held

Published 18:37 IST, November 10th 2024

Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore Kept Hidden In Underwear Seized At Surat Airport, Two Held

Two persons who had concealed gold worth Rs 4.72 crore in their underwear were arrested at Surat Airport, police said on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gold Worth Rs 4 crore kept hidden in underwear seized at Surat Airport, Two arrested
Gold Worth Rs 4 crore kept hidden in underwear seized at Surat Airport, Two arrested | Image: Pixabay (Representational Image)
18:37 IST, November 10th 2024