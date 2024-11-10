Published 18:37 IST, November 10th 2024
Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore Kept Hidden In Underwear Seized At Surat Airport, Two Held
Two persons who had concealed gold worth Rs 4.72 crore in their underwear were arrested at Surat Airport, police said on Sunday.
