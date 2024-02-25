Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:29 IST
Gold worth Rs 41.33 lakh seized at MIA
Press Trust Of India
Mangaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) Customs officers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold worth Rs 41.33 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.
Jafar Kallingal (29), who arrived by Air India Express Flight IX384, was arrested, a customs release here said.
The officers seized gold totally weighing 854 gm from the passenger who tried to smuggle it by concealing it in his rectum. PTI MVG BN BN
