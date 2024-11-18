Published 22:39 IST, November 18th 2024
Gold Worth Rs 63 Lakhs Stolen Onboard CST-Mangalore Train
A family has reported theft of gold ornaments valued at Rs 63 lakhs while travelling to Udupi on CST-Mangalore train.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gold worth Rs 63 lakhs stolen onboard CST-Mangalore train | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:39 IST, November 18th 2024