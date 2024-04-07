Advertisement

New Delhi: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewalla, on Saturday claimed that he, along with dreaded gangster Rohit Godara, have beheaded their rival Ajay Rana in Russia. Ajay Rana belongs to the group of another notorious gangster Bhupi Rana. In social media, Brar claimed that their plans were foiled as Rana was leaking information about their group to the police. Following that, Rana had allegedly ran away to Russia. Brar's post further claimed that Rana was snitching on Saba from Gobindgarh. He infiltrated their gang and passed on the information to the police.



Earlier this year, two shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, dressed as lawyers, had gone to Chandigarh to kill Bhupi Rana as he was entering the court premises. According to reports, Brar had directed Bishnoi to order the hit on Bhupi Rana, who was arrested from Panchkula in 2018.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind gruesome killing of Moosewalla, was declared a terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA at the beginning of this year. The Indian government's decision came amid reports that Brar and his aides have been trying to disrupt peace in Punjab and other parts of India. Brar also has ties with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa. He was also involved in the smuggling high-grade weapons, arms and ammunitions from across the border.

