Published 17:07 IST, July 20th 2024
Gonda Accident: Joint Probe Blames Improper Fastening of Track; Railways Calls It Premature
A five-member team of senior railway officials investigating the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express has blamed improper fastening of the rail track.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gonda Accident: Joint Probe Blames Improper Fastening of Track; Railways Calls It Premature | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:07 IST, July 20th 2024