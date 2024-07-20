Published 18:52 IST, July 20th 2024

Gonda Accident: Joint Probe Blames Improper Fastening of Track; Railways Say It's Premature

A five-member team of senior railway officials investigating the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express has blamed improper fastening of the rail track for the accident, sources said. One member of the panel disagreed with the opinion, while a Railway spokesperson said, findings were premature.