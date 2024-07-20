sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:52 IST, July 20th 2024

Gonda Accident: Joint Probe Blames Improper Fastening of Track; Railways Say It's Premature

A five-member team of senior railway officials investigating the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express has blamed improper fastening of the rail track for the accident, sources said. One member of the panel disagreed with the opinion, while a Railway spokesperson said, findings were premature.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
gonda Accident
Joint Probe Blames Improper Fastening of Track; Railways Calls it Premature | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:52 IST, July 20th 2024