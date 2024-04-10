Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
‘Goni Kurta’: Man Wears Kurta Made From Sack Bag Material, Netizens Reacted On Viral Video
A man wearing sack bag material kurta has gone viral on Instagram getting 52 millions views.
The fashion and food trends these days are going viral day by day, and whether they are good or bad, they are creating a buzz on social media. A recent viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a man is spotted wearing a kurta made completely from a sack bag. And it was not only the kurta; it also had the pajama, and this combo has made the viral video interesting. And people on Instagram praised the creativity and eco-conscious approach of this dress.
The viral video shows the man wearing a kurta made of sack bag material. And he completes the attire after wearing a trouser made from similar material. The whole outfit looks quite different, and this is what it is all about: “being different.”
This video was posted on Instagram and has garnered more than 5 crore views and more than 8 lakh likes. The text on the video reads, “Goni Kurta.’
Watch the video:
People in the comments shared their responses to this video. One user said, “He took baggy Trend too seriously.” Another one said, “Urfi javed male version.”
A third user said, “Eco-friendly kurta.”
