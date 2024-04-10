×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

‘Goni Kurta’: Man Wears Kurta Made From Sack Bag Material, Netizens Reacted On Viral Video

A man wearing sack bag material kurta has gone viral on Instagram getting 52 millions views.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man Wears Kurta Made From Sack Bag Material, Netizens Reacted
Man Wears Kurta Made From Sack Bag Material, Netizens Reacted | Image:Instagram: fashiongalaxy123
  • 1 min read
The fashion and food trends these days are going viral day by day, and whether they are good or bad, they are creating a buzz on social media. A recent viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a man is spotted wearing a kurta made completely from a sack bag. And it was not only the kurta; it also had the pajama, and this combo has made the viral video interesting. And people on Instagram praised the creativity and eco-conscious approach of this dress. 

The viral video shows the man wearing a kurta made of sack bag material. And he completes the attire after wearing a trouser made from similar material. The whole outfit looks quite different, and this is what it is all about: “being different.” 

This video was posted on Instagram and has garnered more than 5 crore views and more than 8 lakh likes. The text on the video reads, “Goni Kurta.’

Watch the video:

People in the comments shared their responses to this video. One user said, “He took baggy Trend too seriously.” Another one said, “Urfi javed male version.” 

A third user said, “Eco-friendly kurta.”

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Viral

