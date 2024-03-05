English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

'Good Memories, People of India Are Nice': Spanish Travel Vlogger, Who Was Raped in Jharkhand

While leaving for Nepal to continue her travels, the Spanish vlogger and rape survivor thanked the police for swiftly moving to nab the accused.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A police team surveyed the spot on Sunday, where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka, Jharkhand
A police team surveyed the spot on Sunday, where a Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka, Jharkhand | Image:PTI
Dumka: A Spanish travel vlogger who was allegedly gang-raped last week in Jharkhand's Dumka district said on Tuesday that he had no complaints against the people of India but rather blamed the criminals for her ordeal. It may be recalled that the 28-year-old woman had been travelling across India on a motorbike with her husband while vlogging the experience.

Last Friday, she was allegedly gang-raped when she and her husband decided to spend the night in a tent at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case thus far and search efforts are on to nab the other four accused. 

On Tuesday, as she was setting off with her husband for Nepal via Bihar, the Spanish woman said that she would continue her world tour and thanked the police for its swift response to the matter.

"People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me," she said.

Noting that the couple had been in India for the past six months and had travelled around 20,000 km, the survivor said “We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time.”

"I have good memories from India," she added.

The woman said that she would continue her tour along with her husband.

"I want to tell some people, especially girls, to coach themselves to face such situations. I know it's hard and it's not easy. You don't forget, but you have to keep trying to leave it in the past," she said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

